Breaking News: Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at 18th and Douglas Streets

Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at 18th and Douglas Streets
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue is battling a fire at this hour. They were called to an apartment building at 18th and Douglas streets around 8P.M.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building when out reporter arrived at the scene. We don’t know if the building is occupied. We will update this story as more details become available.

