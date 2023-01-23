Coaches Corner: Morningside’s Trent Miller says the Mustangs play with a selfless attitude helping lead to success

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Now well past the halfway point of the GPAC college basketball season, the 20th ranked Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team is riding off a seven-game win streak sitting at the top of the conference standings.

The Mustangs have a young team, but head coach Trent Miller says the team had a strong offseason which helped build momentum and confidence heading into the start of the season. The Mustangs have continued to ride off that momentum sitting at 16-3 overall, and 10-2 in conference play.

Coach Miller joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to discuss what has made this team work so well together, to discuss the goals the team has for the second half of the season, and to share more on his own journey into coaching at his alma mater.

