Foggy and cold start to our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are starting off cold and foggy across the region. Temperatures are sitting in the single digits across much of Siouxland, with a few spots sitting in the mid- to low-teens. This morning, the wind is blowing from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, resulting in wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

Foggy conditions will continue across the region, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of our counties east of I-29 until 9 a.m. Since, we are below freezing across the region, we will see freezing fog in areas that are experiencing foggy conditions.

The rest of our day looks nice, but the fog will stick around until the early afternoon hours. Once the fog lifts, we will see mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs today will climb into the mid- to upper-30s across much of the region, especially in western Siouxland, while northern Siouxland will sit in the mid- to low-30s. The wind will be gusty, gusting up to 15 miles per hour from the west and northwest.

Tonight, we will see our lows fall into the mid- to upper-teens and low-20s across Siouxland. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, and fog will develop heading into tonight as well. The wind will also be calmer as it comes out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then tomorrow we will see patchy fog in the morning, and temperatures will be in the mid- to low-30s and upper-20s across the region. Also, winds will be on the calmer side out of the southwest, up to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of our work week looks about average for this time of year with mostly cloudy skies and a few chances of scattered snow showers across the region, and the best chance for widespread snow showers will be this weekend followed by colder air.

All the details are in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon!

