Lally’s Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery, keeps fresh donuts coming

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland bakery closed its doors in December, but there was a line out the door waiting for donuts Monday morning at its new location.

Lally’s Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa recently bought Vander Meer Bakery. Lally’s owner says his daughter is a baker, so they had wanted to expand to that area for a while. Plus, it was important to keep Vander Meer’s baked goods local.

The good news for Vander Meer’s former regulars -- Lally’s has all of the recipes and equipment while keeping Vander Meer’s baker, Chris, on staff. The morning lines show it is a popular move.

“A lot of compliments and thanking us for keeping it in the community. It is really community involved. It is awesome,” said Lally’s Eastside Tom Mullally. “We promise to keep the top quality products and try to have the best service.”

Now, Lally’s opens at 6 a.m. to sell their freshly baked goods like donuts, cinnamon rolls, fresh bread and pies. They sell out early and the morning rush keeps them on their toes. That poses a challenge: they need to hire more staff.

”We’ll have to. It is hard to find good help right now, in the restaurant business especially. We’ve got the ads out,” said Mullally.

Mullally said their goals for the future include building onto the restaurant and a possible delivery route.

