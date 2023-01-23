Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors.

Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the organization’s opposition to the bill, which it’s calling dangerous and unnecessary.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the latest developments from the legislative session, including moves to limit remote testimony and expand qualifications for medical marijuana, as well as Gov. Noem’s absence from media availability.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden highlights the growing frustrations from Department of Corrections employees following a town hall meeting with DOC executives, and their repeated efforts to sound the alarm on safety concerns.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. on KOTA.

