More fog possibilities as warmer air is moving into Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nighttime and morning fog have been the trend over the past few days and it doesn’t look like we’ll break out of that pattern any time soon.

That means we’ll see chances of fog again tonight although lows won’t be nearly as cold as what we saw Monday morning with lows by Tuesday morning getting into the upper teens.

After some freezing fog in the morning, we’ll once again see quite a few clouds with some peeks of sunshine and highs in the low 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail into Wednesday and a chance of flurries will come along with that with highs in the mid 20s and a strong northwesterly wind that could get up to 30 miles per hour.

Thursday and Friday will both look pretty similar with quite a few clouds and highs on Thursday in the mid 20s and into the low 30s on Friday.

Thursday night could bring the area a bit of light snow.

Will the weekend be bringing us an even better snow chance?

I’ll have more on that in my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

