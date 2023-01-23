Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating an incident where a driver shot themself after a multi-vehicle accident in Vermillion, South Dakota.

According to a press release from the Vermillion Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of E Cherry Street and N Dakota Street.

Police say they were placing one of the drivers under arrest for DUI when they began resisting arrest. Officers report the driver then pulled a gun he had on his person and shot himself.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident is being investigated by South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Coroner.

The identity of the driver has not been released as of Monday, Jan. 23.

