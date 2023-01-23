SportsFource Rewind: Looking back on all kinds of dunks and treys

Sioux City East's Brandt Van Dyke brings it home for the alley oop as the Black Raiders take...
Sioux City East's Brandt Van Dyke brings it home for the alley oop as the Black Raiders take down Heelan.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another great week of high school basketball with teams showing off some of their best skills, and we saw it all from alley oops, slam dunks, and textbook perfect threes.

Starting off the SportsFource Rewind at Dakota Valley, the Panthers get it back to their guy Issac Bruns who sinks it in from beyond the arc with a nice little step back.

It was a thriller up in Rock Rapids. The Central Lyon Lions get the steal with some chaos on the ground, but Ephraim Hoefert delivers as and he’s got nothing but time draining in the trey for the final play of the second quarter.

It’s always exciting when there’s a game-winner. With 1.7 seconds on the board, East Sac chucks it out to Mary Bontrager knocks down the game winner at the buzzer as East Sac takes the one-point win 59 - 58.

Up to Unity Christian, Gracie Schoonhoven has just been a steal machine as she goes flying up the court adding the layup for the Knights as they go on to take a dominant win.

It was a thriller in the Metro as Cole Ritchie lobs it up and Brandt Van Dyke brings it home for the alley oop as the Black Raiders take down Heelan.

Wolfpack doing their things here as Western Christian’s Kaden Van Regenmorter dishes it to Ashtin Van’t Hull who takes it up and into the hoop.

Some South Dakota action, Vermillion’s Brooke Jensen feeds to Brooklyn Voss who hits it in putting the Tangers pull out a one point win.

MOC-Floyd valley showing off on Tuesday as Elin Van Der Werff works the baseline faking it out before getting the and one with the foul.

All kinds of fun in the metro as Bishop Heelan’s Matt Noll gets the and 1 slam making this game an absolute thriller.

And finally, MOC-FV giving Central Lyon all they got, Ahman Langton gets the steal and goes coast to coast for a nice layup.

