Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify says it’s cutting 6% of its workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the economic outlook worsens.

CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online.

“To bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees,” Ek wrote.

Big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google announced tens of thousands of job cuts this month as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

Ek said Stockholm-based Spotify was no different.

“I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” Ek said.

He said the company is cutting its global workforce by about 6%, without giving a specific number of job losses. Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.

“I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” Ek said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
Update: The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at 18th and Douglas Streets
Breaking News: Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at 18th and Douglas Streets
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Dog Walk Forecast: Diesel
Dog Walk Forecast: Diesel
Foggy and cold start to our work week
Foggy and cold start to our work week
Frontline volunteers in eastern Ukraine sacrifice their lives to deliver aid and evacuate...
Ukraine: Volunteers risking their lives to help