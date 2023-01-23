Merrill, IA man serving a life sentence for murder dies in prison

CORALVILLE (KTIV) - A Merrill, Iowa man who had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died in prison according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes on Jan. 19. Knapp was serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault in the shooting death of his stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.

Knapp was in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been housed due to chronic illness. His sentence began on Oct. 14, 2022.

