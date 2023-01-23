Merrill, IA man serving a life sentence for murder dies in prison

Thomas Knapp
Thomas Knapp(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE (KTIV) - A Merrill, Iowa man who had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died in prison according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead due to natural causes on Jan. 19. Knapp was serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of first-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, willful injury causing bodily injury, and two counts of domestic abuse assault in the shooting death of his stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.

Knapp was in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he had been housed due to chronic illness. His sentence began on Oct. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire
Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at 18th and Douglas Streets
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles fire at 18th and Douglas Streets

Latest News

Woman threatens to kill residents at northeast Nebraska home
Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI
Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album. Some...
Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams
Dog Walk Forecast: Diesel
Dog Walk Forecast: Diesel