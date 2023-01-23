Woman sent to hospital, man accused of domestic assault in Stanton County, NE

Elliott Anderson
Elliott Anderson(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KTIV) - A woman had to be sent to the hospital over the weekend after an alleged assault in northeast Nebraska.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 they started to receive numerous calls about a disturbance in Woodland Park. One of those calls stated a woman was lying in a driveway covered in blood.

Authorities were sent to the 700 block of Forest Drive and found a woman who had been assaulted. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Elliott Anderson, was later found hiding under steps at his residence. Authorities say he refused to comply with law enforcement officers and had to be physically subdued.

The sheriff’s office took Anderson into their custody and has been charged with domestic assault, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. Authorities say Anderson had to be treated for a hand injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anderson was out on bond for an earlier alleged domestic assault on the same victim as the one found in Woodland Park.

