Another foggy start to our morning

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are seeing some colder temperatures and foggy conditions across the region. This morning, our temperatures are in the single digits and low teens, with our wind on the calmer side out of the east southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. We are still seeing wind chills this morning.

Fog is also impacting our northern and southern counties this morning, with visibility down to less than a mile across portions of Siouxland. So, parts of Siouxland are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Use caution when driving this morning since visibility will be low and the chance of freezing fog is also there.

Today we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s, which is near average for this time of year. Winds will be on the calmer side out of the southeast, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, our temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s all across the region. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy night with fog developing overnight into Wednesday morning. We could see another Dense Fog Advisory go into effect across portions of Siouxland.

Wednesday will be a windy day, with our highs in the morning then falling throughout the day into the teens by the afternoon hours. Wind will be up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest, so wind chills will be in the low teens and even single digits.

Also, on Wednesday, we could see some light snow flurries in our northeastern and eastern counties in the afternoon hours of Wednesday.

The rest of the week, we have another chance of snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but we are not forecasting a lot of new snowfall totals. Then on Saturday, we could see more widespread snowfall with some higher accumulation amounts. We will continue to watch this system move in on Saturday. After Saturday, we will see some arctic air move into the region, which will make our highs only get into the single digits with wind chills.

All the details are in the attached video above and coming up on News 4 at Noon!

