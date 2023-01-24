Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI
Thomas Knapp
Merrill, IA man serving a life sentence for murder dies in prison
Lally's Eastside now owns Vander Meer Bakery, serving fresh donuts each morning starting at 6...
Lally’s Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery, keeps fresh donuts coming
Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire

Latest News

Mark Nelson to be appointed to vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
The Virginia school teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but has been released and is...
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
A California woman finally gets the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago.
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating