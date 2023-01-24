Iowa House passes “school choice” bill

DES MOINES, Iowa - After hours of debate, Monday, lawmakers in the Iowa House of Representatives have passed Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill.

The vote was 54-to-45.

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate for debate.

Reynolds’ proposal would create “education savings accounts” for those families. The state will contribute $7,598 to that account. That’s what the state provides for each child attending a public school. For students, in a private school, the plan will be phased in, focusing first on the families with the lowest income levels.

Iowa’s public school districts will continue to receive state funding for the students they educate at the same level they do now.

With the Students First Act, districts will also receive $1,205 in categorical funding for every student who lives in their school district but attends a private school.

