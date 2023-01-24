Iowa House passes “school choice” bill

Iowa State Capitol building
Iowa State Capitol building(Storyblocks)
By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - After hours of debate, Monday, lawmakers in the Iowa House of Representatives have passed Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill.

The vote was 54-to-45.

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate for debate.

Reynolds’ proposal would create “education savings accounts” for those families. The state will contribute $7,598 to that account. That’s what the state provides for each child attending a public school. For students, in a private school, the plan will be phased in, focusing first on the families with the lowest income levels.

Iowa’s public school districts will continue to receive state funding for the students they educate at the same level they do now.

With the Students First Act, districts will also receive $1,205 in categorical funding for every student who lives in their school district but attends a private school.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI
Thomas Knapp
Merrill, IA man serving a life sentence for murder dies in prison
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day

Latest News

A public forum will take place Feb. 13
Multiple bidders for Crescent Park School
Resolution sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature
Sioux City Community School Board goes against school choice bill
Kingsley-Pierson hosts wrestling quadrangular
Western Christian shows dominance in top-ranked battle with Gehlen Catholic
The Sioux City Community School District will have a public forum about the sale of Crescent...
Public Forum scheduled for sale of Crescent Park School