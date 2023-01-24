Kingsley-Pierson hosts wrestling quadrangular

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - The high school wrestling season is moving on along as four teams were in competition at Kingsley Pierson on Monday night as the Panthers hosted a quad.

Starting off with Westwood and OABCIG, at 182 Devin Labrune Muscled his opponent up onto his back picking up the pinfall victory for the Rebels.

Heavyweights Tyler Sulsberger pressed back into his opponent knocking him down. Sulsberger would have to work for it, but he gets the pin as well.

At 195, Jackson De Wald picked up a win by forfeit, his 150th win of his career. Westwood takes that part of the quad 69-12.

Final 3 matches ended up determining the dual between West Monona and Kingsley-Pierson. The Spartans needed a pin to tie things up at heavyweight and Dylan Pittet came through tying things up heading into the final two.

At 106, Evan Jagodzinske had his man in a precarious position, and applied enough pressure to turn him and pick up the pinfall.

Then at 113 Jesse Chinn just put all 113 pounds on his opponent forcing a dual sealing pin. As the Panthers take the dual over West Monona 44-32.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.