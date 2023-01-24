A little snow possible into Wednesday as the wind will be picking up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While some areas of Siouxland got in on a bit of sun today, many of us had some morning fog followed by a pretty cloudy day although temperatures were able to go above average for the second straight day.

Tonight will once again bring us some areas of fog and mostly cloudy skies leading to lows in the upper teens to near 20.

A little light snow will be possible during the day Wednesday with light snow accumulations possible, especially in eastern Siouxland although amounts are likely to stay under half an inch.

In addition to the snow chance on Wednesday, it will also become colder with highs in the low to mid 20s early with falling afternoon temperatures and a northwest wind that could gust up to 30 miles per hour.

The wind will come down by Thursday, but it will stay colder than average with highs in the mid to upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday night then brings in a quick-moving band of snow that could even have a bit of freezing rain mixed in with it.

Light accumulations will once again be a possibility although most areas should stay under half an inch as lows by Friday morning will be in the upper teens.

Friday will be breezy but it will be warming up better with highs getting into the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A bigger snow chance could be arriving for the weekend.

A bigger snow chance could be arriving for the weekend.

