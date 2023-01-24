WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Students First Act

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - After three hours of debate, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships.

“The Students First Act” passed in a vote of 31 to 18 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday, it passed the Iowa House 54 to 45.

The bill would create taxpayer-funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school. Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement shortly after the vote and said she will sign the bill at 11 a.m. Tuesday. That signing will be streamed in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act,” said the Republican governor. “For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code.”

Iowa Senate Democrats also released a statement following the early morning vote, with some calling it a mistake.

“This bill is a grave mistake for Iowa – fundamentally, financially, and morally,” said Iowa state Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames. “The only way to pay for this program is to continue to bleed our public schools.”

This will mark the biggest change in Iowa’s education system in decades.

