Mark Nelson to be appointed to vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat

A three-person commission voted unanimously to appoint Mark Nelson, middle, to the vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After interviewing multiple candidates for a vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, a vote was made to appoint Mark Nelson to the position.

The three-member commission, made up of the county attorney, county auditor and county treasurer, voted unanimously for Nelson to take the vacant seat. According to the commission, the public now has 14 days to petition for a special election if so desired. Nelson is expected to be sworn in Tuesday during the board of supervisors meeting.

The other candidates that showed interest in filling the seat included Republicans Barbara Sloniker, John Van Eldik, Willard Brian McNaughton, Nathan Heilman and Jeanette Beekman. Two other candidates, Angela Kayl and Charles Clark, were also interested but did not list a party affiliation. Nelson is listed as a Republican.

The seat was made vacant after former Supervisor Rocky De Witt was elected to Iowa State Senate District 1 back in November. He took the oath of office in Des Mones on Jan. 9, which resigned him from his supervisor’s seat.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article throughout the day as more information comes in.

