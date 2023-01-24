Portion of Douglas Street to close starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Douglas Street between 7th and 8th Streets.

This will allow crane work on the Benson Building. Work will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Jan. 27.

A detour will be posted utilizing 7th, Pearl and 8th Streets.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey traffic signs.

