Public Forum scheduled for sale of Crescent Park School

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple bidders have presented cash payment proposals to buy the Crescent Park School building on the west side of Sioux City.

The school board voted tonight to schedule a public hearing for the sale of the Crescent Park building for February 13th.

The company Koskovich-Murphy has presented a $150,000 cash payment for the property and they plan to tear down the building to build apartments on site.

The company Arch Icon would keep the current building intact and renovate for apartments. It presented a $110 cash offer and did indicate it would be willing to counter.

“We’re looking to dispose of this property, we don’t see a future years. And quite frankly, it’s really the school district’s interest to maximize value for excess properties that we don’t need,” School Board President Dan Greenwell said.

The board also voted tonight for the district to pay half of the 15% expected health insurance hike next year for employees.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.