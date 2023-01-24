River-Cade is gearing up for their 20th annual Cardboard Sled Race

Kids and Adults can design cardboard sleds to race down cone park.
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - River-Cade’s sledding competition is racing towards its annual debut.

This year, River-Cade’s Cardboard Sled Race will start at noon on Feb. 26 at Cone Park.

Kids, Adults, Clubs, and businesses can all participate. The race will be split up into 4 divisions, ages 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 and up.

No cost is necessary, all you need to bring is some cardboard and creativity.

“And it’s just an event that I, like I said its the 20th year for this event, so it holds a special place for the River-Cade family and all of Siouxland. It’s about as unique of an event in Siouxland that we have in the wintertime and we are darn proud of that because we create fun,” said Phil Claeys, event coordinator for River-Cade.

If you would like to participate, but don’t have any cardboard, they have some available at Sioux City’s Parks and Rec office.

