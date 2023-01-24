Sheriff: One person dies in southeast South Dakota fire

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KTIV) - A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in southeast South Dakota resulted in one person dying and another being sent to the hospital.

According to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, the house fire started at 3 a.m. on East Main Street in the town of Lake Andes.

Authorities say one adult died in the fire, while another adult escaped the house but suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The names of the two adults have not been released at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Andes Fire Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Fire Marshal and the ATF.

