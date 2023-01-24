Sheriff: One person dies in southeast South Dakota fire

The fatal house fire happened Tuesday morning in Charles Mix County, South Dakota.
The fatal house fire happened Tuesday morning in Charles Mix County, South Dakota.(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KTIV) - A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in southeast South Dakota resulted in one person dying and another being sent to the hospital.

According to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, the house fire started at 3 a.m. on East Main Street in the town of Lake Andes.

Authorities say one adult died in the fire, while another adult escaped the house but suffered major smoke inhalation and had to be airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The names of the two adults have not been released at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Andes Fire Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Fire Marshal and the ATF.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting
Vermillion Police: Driver fatally shoots himself while being arrested for DUI
Thomas Knapp
Merrill, IA man serving a life sentence for murder dies in prison
Lally's Eastside now owns Vander Meer Bakery, serving fresh donuts each morning starting at 6...
Lally’s Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery, keeps fresh donuts coming
Firefighters battle building fire in Spencer, Iowa
The Spencer Fire Department battles large fire

Latest News

Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs Students First Act
A three-person commission voted unanimously to appoint Mark Nelson, middle, to the vacant seat...
Mark Nelson to be appointed to vacant Woodbury County Supervisor seat
A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature aims to help those suffering from diabetes by...
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people