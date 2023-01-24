Sioux City Community School Board united against school choice bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The board voted unanimously Monday to send a resolution to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature as a whole detailing why the board believes the bill would hurt public districts such as Sioux City Community Schools.

In the official resolution, the district noted funding from the state would be enrollment based.

The resolution argued carving Iowa’s education funding pie into more pieces means a smaller amount for Iowa’s public-school students.

Additionally, the document noted costly measurers, in total $918 million dollars by fiscal year 2027 to fund school choice, it believes would create an increase in diversion of resources.

“It will have a significant financial impact on Sioux City. Public Schools, an adverse impact, quite frankly. So it’s something that we’re concerned about,” School Board President Dan Greenwell said.

Greenwell said he projects this will take 8% of the total educational expenditures from the district.

