Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City

Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Dudley Blackbird in Custody(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police have a suspect in custody after they say he vandalized the Federal Building in downtown Sioux City. Police say this man was seen on video surveillance in the area.

On Sat., Jan 21 police observed 33-year-old Dudley Blackbird on video walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the building and throwing a heavy object at the doors, shattering the glass.

Blackbird then fled the area on foot. On Monday, Jan. 23, at around 4:30 Pp.m. Sioux City Police located Blackbird and charged him with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

