Western Christian shows dominance in top-ranked battle with Gehlen Catholic

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a top-ranked showdown in Northwest Iowa Monday night as two of the top teams in Iowa met on the hardwood for the very first time in program history.

The 10th-ranked Gehlen Catholic Jays made their way up to third-ranked Western Christian for the ultimate showdown. Coming into this one, the Wolfpack sit at 12-1 while the Jays come in at 12-2.

Boys Basketball Final Scores:

Western Christian 85 Gehlen Catholic 48 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 53 Gregory 50 F

Vermillion 70 Pine Ridge 52 F

Wausa 56 Gayville-Volin 33 F

South Sioux City 57 Hartington CC 54 F

Akron-Westfield 69 Lawton-Bronson 43 F

Boyd County 57 Neligh-Oakdale 46 F

North Bend Central 56 Neligh-Oakdale 33 F

Eagle Grove 45 North Union 68 F

Madison 48 Pender 35 F

Summerland 57 Plainview 31 F

Adrian/Ellsworth 85 Sibley-Ocheyedan 88 F

Gayville-Volin 33 Wausa 56 F

Parkview Christian 83 Whiting 28 F

Girls Basketball Scores:

SW Minnesota Christian 52 Western Christian 47 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 61 Gregory 46 F

Cherokee 62 Manson NW Webster 43 F

MVAOCOU 57 Alta-Aurelia 39 F

Akron-Westfield 45 Lawton-Bronson 29 F

Eagle Grove 28 North Union 62 F

North Bend Central 47 Oakland-Craig 37 F

S.C. East 70 S.C. West 57 F

Adrian/Ellsworth 37 Sibley-Ocheyedan 78 F

Emmetsburg 32 So. Cent. Calhoun 39 F

Gayville-Volin 30 Wausa 44 F

West Monona 69 West Sioux 63 F

