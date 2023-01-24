Woodbury County launches improved experience on its website

Front page of the new Woodbury County Site
Front page of the new Woodbury County Site(WOODBURY CO)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County launched a new website on Tue., Jan. 24. According to a news release from the county, the site includes several key improvements to assist residents, business owners, and visitors.

The website’s new features include a more prominent search tool, links to popular pages, highlighted announcements, an updated directory, improved committees page and frequently asked questions

Another new feature is notifications, a feature that provides the option to subscribe to email updates from the county. Subscribers can choose which topics they’d like to receive notifications for, which include committee alerts, bid notices, jobs, news, and Board of Supervisors agendas.

The new site, was designed by Neapolitan Labs, and was developed to work effectively on both desktop and mobile devices. You can find the new site at the same web address, woodburycountyiowa.gov

