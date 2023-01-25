33,000 pounds of food donated to the Gospel Mission

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A company in Sioux City has announced it will donate over 33,000 pounds of pork to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

According to a press release, Seabord Triumph Foods is making the donation to aid the Siouxland community through this winter.

“Our STF in Siouxland initiative has a strong focus on providing support to those who are food insecure in our community,” said Deanna Wiedner, Vice President of Human Resources at STF.

Located in Sioux City, the Gospel Mission staff and volunteers cook three meals daily for shelter residents and guests in need of a meal. They also provide groceries to food-insecure individuals in the community. You can learn more about the Gospel Mission here.

“We at The Gospel Mission are very blessed by the generosity of Seaboard Triumph Foods and are glad to have a partnership with them. By them donating all this meat it helps us serve our community as well as helping us accomplish one of our missions which is to feed the hungry,” said Nate Gates, Assistant Executive Director of The Gospel Mission.

Seaboard Triumph Foods is located in the Bridgeport Industrial Park in Sioux City, Iowa, and was established on Sept. 5, 2017. It is a joint venture between Seaboard Foods, of the Kansas City Metro area and Triumph Foods, of St. Joseph, Missouri. The facility produces pork products and employs over 2,400 Siouxland residents.

