Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD

(KFYR)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEA, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities say one person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday in southeast South Dakota.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. Authorities say a pickup was traveling northbound on Interstate 29, about two miles southeast of Tea, when the driver lost control. The pickup merged into the left lane, entered the median and rolled.

Authorities say the 49-year-old female driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 52-year-old male passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Road conditions are thought to have been a factor in the crash. Authorities say neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

