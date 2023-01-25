Federal funding recommended for Woodbury County Attorney’s office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has turned to federal funds to help plug holes in the county attorney’s office.

Tuesday night, supervisors approved recommending $145,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be distributed to the county attorney’s office to help with recruitment and retaining employees.

There are currently six vacant positions out of 18 in the county attorney’s office, and County Attorney James Loomis also wants to have interns in his office.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung said the board realized this was an urgent need.

”We looked at the office and said, six position downs out six positions vacant out of 18 is an extraordinarily precarious position that’s not replicated in any other department in the county, and we need to take decisive action,” Ung said.

Ung said since the county attorney’s office has union-bargained employees, the board can signal their willingness to increase funds from ARPA. He said the board is getting close to closing the largest budget gap he’s seen in nine years without raising taxes.

“I think that’s extraordinary considering we’ve tackled a couple years now of building a very expensive law enforcement center for the county sheriff and the county attorney and the judges without raising tax rates at the same time,” Ung said.

Supervisors now just have a handful of budget items left, including taking action on pay increases for county elected officials. This comes after the board released new figures from the compensation board.

That commission finalized its recommendations tonight. It recommended a 7% raise for the county treasurer, county auditor, and county attorney.

The commission also recommended a 22% raise for the county sheriff, and a 10% raise for the Board of Supervisors.

