It’s going to be a windy day across the region

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are seeing temperatures in the 20s and even some low 30s across Siouxland. The wind is also up to about 15 miles per hour out of the northwest, which is keeping our wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning. Also, we have a chance of seeing some light snow showers and flurries across the region this morning.

Today, we will see highs early this morning, and throughout the day, our temperatures will fall into the teens. Our wind will increase today with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour, which will give us wind chills in the single digits for much of Wednesday. Snow chances are also in the forecast today, mainly in eastern Siouxland. We are not expecting significant amounts of new snow, perhaps up to a tenth of an inch if possible.

Tonight, lows will fall into the single digits, with most places getting close to zero degrees for their overnight lows. The wind will also play a big role tonight. The wind will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour, so wind chills will be below zero for much of the region tonight. Also, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid- to upper-20s and winds gusting up to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest. Thursday looks to be a quiet day, but Thursday night we have a chance of seeing some more snow.

For Thursday night, we will see the wind pick up out of the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts near 40 miles per hour. On top of the windy conditions, we have a line of snow showers moving into the region overnight, where we could see up to an inch of new snow on the ground. This system will be moving fast through the region and won’t stick around. Also, lows will be below freezing, but overnight, our lows will actually increase once the system moves through the area.

Friday will be our last warm day as highs climb into the mid- and upper-30s with windy conditions early on and calmer wind in the afternoon. Friday night we will see a system move into Siouxland that will give us the best chance of seeing some higher snow accumulations across the region. This system will stick around into Saturday as well. After Saturday, we will have some arctic air moving into the region, which will stick around all next week.

All the details are in the attached video and will be on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.