Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man was shot and killed after his dog stepped on a gun, firing it, officials said.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the scene for a call about a man who was shot in the back. First responders began CPR immediately, but the man died at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when a dog in the back seat stepped on a rifle, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck the man in the back.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City
The fatal house fire happened Tuesday morning in Charles Mix County, South Dakota.
Sheriff: One person dies in southeast South Dakota fire
The Sioux City Community School District will have a public forum about the sale of Crescent...
Public Forum scheduled for sale of Crescent Park School

Latest News

Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Explosive devices found in car and apartment following traffic stop, authorities say
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings
The cookie has chocolate wafers stuffed with a cookies and cream filling that is thicker than...
Oreo’s newest cookie is an Oreo stuffed with Oreos
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police: Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time