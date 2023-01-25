Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, and two of the victims died, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. An initial investigation indicated seven people were wounded, the police agency said.

Dpa later quoted the interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, as saying two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3 p.m. local time.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, the news agency said.

Police did not give dpa any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

The relevant police agencies could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City
The fatal house fire happened Tuesday morning in Charles Mix County, South Dakota.
Sheriff: One person dies in southeast South Dakota fire
The Sioux City Community School District will have a public forum about the sale of Crescent...
Public Forum scheduled for sale of Crescent Park School

Latest News

Just 10 minutes of physical activity every day may help your brain, according to a new study.
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say