Nebraska authorities looking for person responsible for dumping animal bodies at wilflife refuge

These photos were posted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and show several game animals that were illegally dumped at the Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area.(Nebraska Fish & Parks via Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a person responsible for dumping several game animals at a northeast Nebraska wildlife refuge.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bodies of several game animals were found at the Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area near Meadow Grove. Officials say if you have any information about this you can contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Jonathan Andreasen at (402) 340-3981 or by emailing jonathan.andreasen@nebraska.gov.

People who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Officials say you can remain anonymous while submitting a tip.

