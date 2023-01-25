A quiet Thursday before a couple snow chances come our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A little light snow and a pretty gusty wind moved through on what proved to be a colder day across Siouxland.

That cold weather continues into tonight with lows heading well down into the single digits with strong enough wind to keep wind chills well below zero.

Thursday will give us a little sunshine along with a lighter wind as the day goes along with highs in the mid 20s.

A system will then move through Thursday night that will bring both a band of snow and a lot of wind through the area with temperatures actually rising throughout the nighttime hours.

There will be a chance of some of that snow accumulating but most areas should stay under an inch but that wind will be gusting to 40 miles per hour that will blow the snow around.

We could also see a bit of freezing rain try to mix in with the snow for a period of time Thursday night.

The wind will stay strong early on Friday before diminishing during the rest of the day with highs getting into the mid 30s.

All eyes will quickly turn to our biggest system of the week that will start affecting us Friday night.

Snow will be moving in from west to east through the overnight hours and then snow is expected to continue for a good portion of the day on Saturday as well.

Several inches of accumulation is going to be possible with a northeast wind blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour and highs will only be in the low to mid teens.

While the snow will move out by Saturday night, the cold weather will not as lows by Sunday morning will be getting close to -10 degrees with highs on Sunday only in the single digits above zero.

I’ll be taking a closer look at these snow chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.