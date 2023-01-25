SportsFource Extra: Tangy Tuesday
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night was full of top-notch matchups of high school basketball all around Siouxland.
Final Scores:
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
Pocahontas Area 72 Southeast Valley 29 F
Madison 30 Lyons-Decatur NE 37 F
Humphrey St. Francis 55 St. Edward 11 F
Hinton 60 Akron-Westfield 22 F
Central Lyon 87 Boyden-Hull 37 F
Wisner-Pilger 43 Clarkson-Leigh 56 F
O’Neill St. Mary’s 74 Creighton 32 F
Manson NW Webster 55 East Sac County 44 F
Central Valley 30 Elgin/Pope John 69 F
Summerland 51 Elkhorn Valley 40 F
Newell-Fonda 67 Emmetsburg 26 F
Rock Valley 50 George-Little Rock 40 F
MMCRU 63 H-M-S 41 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Harris-Lake Park 27 F
Ponca 45 Hartington CC 40 F/OT
Battle Creek 42 Howells-Dodge 39 F/OT
Osmond-Randolph 36 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 40 F
Bishop Heelan 60 Le Mars 50 F
Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 30 F
West Lyon 69 MOC-FV 50 F
Lincoln North Star 58 Norfolk 19 F
O’Neill 43 Norfolk Catholic 39 F
Belmond-Klemme 44 North Union 41 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 73 Okoboji 33 F
S.C. North 32 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F
Sioux Center 63 Sheldon 22 F
Unity Christian 63 South O’Brien 12 F
Cherokee 67 Storm Lake 49 F
Neligh-Oakdale 20 West Holt 63 F
Pierce 43 West Pt-Beemer 45 F
Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Pender 41 Tri County NE 34 F
Pocahontas Area 68 SE Valley 54 F
Humphrey St. Fran. 69 St. Edward 24 F
Elgin/Pope John 71 Central Valley 37 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 54 Osmond-Randolph 25 F
Winnebago 76 Bancroft-Rosalie 59 F
Sioux Central 77 Alta-Aurelia 57 F
Howells-Dodge 56 Battle Creek 49 F
Le Mars 62 Bishop Heelan 49 F
Storm Lake 79 Cherokee 69 F
Manson-NW Web. 46 East Sac County 51 F
Newell-Fonda 75 Emmetsburg 44 F
West Sioux 68 Gehlen Catholic 53 F
SL St. Mary’s 25 GTRA 66 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 79 Harris-Lake Park 31 F
OABCIG 55 IKM-Manning 47 F
Underwood 54 Logan-Magnolia 43 F
H-M-S 63 MMCRU 51 F
CWC 45 Niobrara-Verdigre 38 F
O’Neill 55 Norfolk Catholic 52 F
Belmond-Klemme 34 North Union 67 F
Holy Family 48 Oakland-Craig 32 F
Hartington-N’castle 47 Plainview 44 F
Hartington CC 63 Ponca 30 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 62 S.C. North 59 F
S.C. East 66 S.C. West 51 F
Sioux Center 81 Sheldon 47 F
Okoboji 68 Sibley-Ocheyedan 34 F
Unity Christian 69 South O’Brien 57 F
So. Central Calhoun 79 West Bend-Mallard 55 F
MOC-FV 75 West Lyon 68 F
