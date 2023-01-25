SportsFource Extra: Tangy Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night was full of top-notch matchups of high school basketball all around Siouxland.

Final Scores:

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Pocahontas Area 72 Southeast Valley 29 F

Madison 30 Lyons-Decatur NE 37 F

Humphrey St. Francis 55 St. Edward 11 F

Hinton 60 Akron-Westfield 22 F

Central Lyon 87 Boyden-Hull 37 F

Wisner-Pilger 43 Clarkson-Leigh 56 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 74 Creighton 32 F

Manson NW Webster 55 East Sac County 44 F

Central Valley 30 Elgin/Pope John 69 F

Summerland 51 Elkhorn Valley 40 F

Newell-Fonda 67 Emmetsburg 26 F

Rock Valley 50 George-Little Rock 40 F

MMCRU 63 H-M-S 41 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Harris-Lake Park 27 F

Ponca 45 Hartington CC 40 F/OT

Battle Creek 42 Howells-Dodge 39 F/OT

Osmond-Randolph 36 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 40 F

Bishop Heelan 60 Le Mars 50 F

Underwood 47 Logan-Magnolia 30 F

West Lyon 69 MOC-FV 50 F

Lincoln North Star 58 Norfolk 19 F

O’Neill 43 Norfolk Catholic 39 F

Belmond-Klemme 44 North Union 41 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 73 Okoboji 33 F

S.C. North 32 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 F

Sioux Center 63 Sheldon 22 F

Unity Christian 63 South O’Brien 12 F

Cherokee 67 Storm Lake 49 F

Neligh-Oakdale 20 West Holt 63 F

Pierce 43 West Pt-Beemer 45 F

Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Pender 41 Tri County NE 34 F

Pocahontas Area 68 SE Valley 54 F

Humphrey St. Fran. 69 St. Edward 24 F

Elgin/Pope John 71 Central Valley 37 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 54 Osmond-Randolph 25 F

Winnebago 76 Bancroft-Rosalie 59 F

Sioux Central 77 Alta-Aurelia 57 F

Howells-Dodge 56 Battle Creek 49 F

Le Mars 62 Bishop Heelan 49 F

Storm Lake 79 Cherokee 69 F

Manson-NW Web. 46 East Sac County 51 F

Newell-Fonda 75 Emmetsburg 44 F

West Sioux 68 Gehlen Catholic 53 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 79 Harris-Lake Park 31 F

OABCIG 55 IKM-Manning 47 F

Underwood 54 Logan-Magnolia 43 F

H-M-S 63 MMCRU 51 F

CWC 45 Niobrara-Verdigre 38 F

O’Neill 55 Norfolk Catholic 52 F

Belmond-Klemme 34 North Union 67 F

Holy Family 48 Oakland-Craig 32 F

Hartington-N’castle 47 Plainview 44 F

Hartington CC 63 Ponca 30 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 62 S.C. North 59 F

S.C. East 66 S.C. West 51 F

Sioux Center 81 Sheldon 47 F

Okoboji 68 Sibley-Ocheyedan 34 F

GTRA 66 SL St. Mary’s 25 F

Unity Christian 69 South O’Brien 57 F

So. Central Calhoun 79 West Bend-Mallard 55 F

MOC-FV 75 West Lyon 68 F

