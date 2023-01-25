Teen accused of threatening school bus to stand trial in April

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska teen, who’s accused of threatening to shoot up a school bus, has bonded out of jail, and his trial has been set for April 17.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Koda Fernau is charged with one count of terroristic threats. Back in September documents indicated Fernau made inappropriate remarks on his school bus-- including references about buying a firearm.

About a week later, he was fired from his job at a grocery store for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a school bus. Following his release from jail, Fernau must stay away from the Summerland School, where he had been studying prior to the criminal charges.

He’s also prevented from possessing a firearm or other weapons. His trial will occur at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh, NE, at 9 a.m. on April 17.

