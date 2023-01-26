Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state funding under Iowa’s new “school choice” law.

The law will be phased in over three years.

For the first two years, all public school students are eligible.

Private school students are also eligible in those two years depending on their family’s income. In “year one” the line is 300% of the federal poverty line-- or $83,250 for a family of four. In “year two”, the line is 400% of the federal poverty level-- or $111,000 for a family of four.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
