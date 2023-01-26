Las Vegas man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy with ties to northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Las Vegas man has pled guilty to a federal drug charge in a case that has ties to northwest Iowa.

According to a press release, 58-year-old James Conlan pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Officials say Conlan admitted that between January 2021 and December 2021, he and several others were involved in a plan to distribute more than a kilogram (over 2 pounds) of meth. Conlan also admitted to shipping methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Cherokee, Iowa using U.S. mail.

Conlan remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while he awaits sentencing. Officials say Conlan faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He also faces a $10,000,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release following any prison sentence.

