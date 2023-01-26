Las Vegas man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy with ties to northwest Iowa

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Las Vegas man has pled guilty to a federal drug charge in a case that has ties to northwest Iowa.

According to a press release, 58-year-old James Conlan pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Officials say Conlan admitted that between January 2021 and December 2021, he and several others were involved in a plan to distribute more than a kilogram (over 2 pounds) of meth. Conlan also admitted to shipping methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Cherokee, Iowa using U.S. mail.

Conlan remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals while he awaits sentencing. Officials say Conlan faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He also faces a $10,000,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release following any prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln
Dog Walk Forecast: Memphis
Dog Walk Forecast: Memphis
A more average day across much of Siouxland, but snow will move in tonight.
A more average day across much of Siouxland, but snow will move in tonight.