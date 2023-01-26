Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut

Anderson is the new president and CEO of Ashland’s SAC Museum.
Nebraska's only astronaut has joined the Strategic Air Command and Space Museum in Ashland.
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

“I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.

Anderson is one-of-a-kind. Especially in Nebraska.

“The fact that I’m the only astronaut from Nebraska is a huge benefit for me. I love being that role model, I love being that person. I love reflecting on my Nebraska roots and the folks that have helped me become that astronaut, so, I’m very proud to be Nebraska’s first and only astronaut,” he says.

But Anderson hopes his new role at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will encourage young Nebraskans to take to the skies as he did.

“I spent 167 days in space total in two separate missions and I did everything. I did spacewalks, I did science experiments, I helped build the station, I repaired toilets, I did exercise, I did everything,” says Anderson.

That’s five months working aboard the International Space Station -- and a lifetime of memories.

“Zero gravity is awesome, I was Superman every day. I woke up and I flew to breakfast and then I flew to work. If I needed a break I flew to the bathroom and I flew when I was going to the bathroom.”

Anderson retired from NASA in January 2013.

He says he’s happy to be back in his hometown promoting space exploration from the ground.

