A more average day across much of Siouxland, but snow will move in tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are starting off with temperatures mostly in the single digits and even below zero in central and eastern Siouxland. Western Siouxland is starting out a little warmer, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-teens. The wind this morning is out of the northwest at between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

A calmer wind is in the western parts of the region, while higher winds are in the northern and eastern parts of the region. Because of that, northern Siouxland has wind chills way below zero. They are between 10 and 15 degrees below zero this morning. Also, we are seeing clearer skies over eastern Siouxland with some cloudy skies over western Siouxland.

We are also dealing with some partially covered roads in parts of Siouxland with the gusty winds we saw overnight last night. Use caution when heading out the door this morning.

Today our temperatures will climb to more average highs for this time of year. They will be in the mid- to upper-20s, while northern Siouxland will struggle to get out of the upper teens today. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day across the region today, with clouds building in the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the low 20s and upper teens with windy conditions and snow showers. This evening, we have a system moving through Siouxland that will last until the early hours of Friday morning. This system is expected to give us a tenth to an inch of snow in our northern counties tonight.

On Friday, we will see our highs in the morning, then temperatures will fall throughout the day and into the evening. The wind will start to increase Friday night, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, as another winter system moves through Siouxland, which will bring some higher snowfall totals to the region. Areas along and west of I-29 could receive 4 to 8 inches of new snow, while eastern and northern Siouxland could receive 2 to 5 inches.

Because of the possibility of snow, Siouxland is under a Winter Storm Watch from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. These counties include Holt (NE), Knox (NE), Antelope (NE), Pierce (NE), Wayne (NE), Thurston (NE), Dakota (NE), Dixon (NE), Cedar (NE), Yankton (SD), Clay (SD), Union (SD), Plymouth (IA), Woodbury (IA), Monona (IA), and Ida (IA). We could see other counties getting added to this watch.

Heading into the weekend, we will see temperatures continue to drop, with highs only getting into the single digits starting Sunday, which will last all of next week.

