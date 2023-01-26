Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

West Virginia authorities say 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing a woman. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped and tortured a woman for hours.

According to the Philippi Police Department, the department along with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

Barbour County deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a home when they arrived.

They said the woman told them that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, had hit her in the face which caused her eye to get swollen shut.

According to officers, the woman also said she was trying to leave Martz earlier in the day, but he held her against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents stated that Martz hit the woman, sat on her, threatened to kill her, and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. The woman then escaped the house through a window to call police after hiding under a porch.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment once they arrived at the scene while Martz was taken into custody.

Philippi police said Martz has been charged with kidnapping with further charges possible and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additionally, deputies said money, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and an unloaded gun were found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
Nebraska governor focuses on tax cuts, increased school funding in State of the State address
Nebraska governor focuses on tax cuts, increased school funding in State of the State address
18 eligible candidates visited the center to have 7 minute "dates" with other local seniors
Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts first every ‘Senior Speed Dating’ event
An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts first every ‘Senior Speed Dating’ event