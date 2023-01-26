Red Raider women win in record breaking fashion, men hold on against Morningside

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raider women came out on fire and simply overwhelmed the Morningside Mustangs with a school record breaking 72.7 percent clip from the field leading them to a 93-65 win. The field goal percentage broke the single game record for Northwestern women, the former record was set in the 2011-2012 season at 67.7 percent.

CMBB

Saint Johns 76 Creighton 104 F

Northwestern 78 Nebraska 63 F

Valparaiso 66 Northern Iowa 77 F

MBB

Midland 84 Dordt 73 F

Northwestern 78 Morningside 74 F

CWBB

Iowa State 75 TCU 35 F

WBB

Dordt 81 Dakota Wesleyan 76 F/OT

Briar Cliff 71 Midland 60 F

Morningside 65 Northwestern 93 F

NBA

Washington 108 Houston 103 F

Denver 99 Milwaukee 107 F

Minnesota 111 New Orleans 102 F

Atlanta 137 Oklahoma City 132 F

Indiana 120 Orlando 126 F

Brooklyn 133 Philadelphia 137 F

NHL

Carolina 3 Dallas 2 F/OT

NY Islanders 1 Ottawa 2 F

NY Rangers 2 Toronto 3 F/OT

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Report of sexual relationship between teacher and student leads to an arrest
Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) signed the school choice bill into law.
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Dudley Blackbird in Custody
Suspect in custody after vandalism at federal courthouse in Sioux City

Latest News

Karly Gustafson prepares to make her move in overtime against Dakota Wesleyan.
Dordt women hang on in overtime against Dakota Wesleyan
Sioux Center's Tyler Roseberry launches the corner three in the Warrior's 81-47 win over Sheldon
SportsFource Extra: Tangy Tuesday
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Wrestlers from Westwood and OABCIG battle it out on the mat at the Kingsley-Pierson quadrangular.
Kingsley-Pierson hosts wrestling quadrangular