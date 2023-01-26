Red Raider women win in record breaking fashion, men hold on against Morningside
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raider women came out on fire and simply overwhelmed the Morningside Mustangs with a school record breaking 72.7 percent clip from the field leading them to a 93-65 win. The field goal percentage broke the single game record for Northwestern women, the former record was set in the 2011-2012 season at 67.7 percent.
CMBB
Saint Johns 76 Creighton 104 F
Northwestern 78 Nebraska 63 F
Valparaiso 66 Northern Iowa 77 F
MBB
Midland 84 Dordt 73 F
Northwestern 78 Morningside 74 F
CWBB
Iowa State 75 TCU 35 F
WBB
Dordt 81 Dakota Wesleyan 76 F/OT
Briar Cliff 71 Midland 60 F
Morningside 65 Northwestern 93 F
NBA
Washington 108 Houston 103 F
Denver 99 Milwaukee 107 F
Minnesota 111 New Orleans 102 F
Atlanta 137 Oklahoma City 132 F
Indiana 120 Orlando 126 F
Brooklyn 133 Philadelphia 137 F
NHL
Carolina 3 Dallas 2 F/OT
NY Islanders 1 Ottawa 2 F
NY Rangers 2 Toronto 3 F/OT
