Red Raider women win in record breaking fashion, men hold on against Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raider women came out on fire and simply overwhelmed the Morningside Mustangs with a school record breaking 72.7 percent clip from the field leading them to a 93-65 win. The field goal percentage broke the single game record for Northwestern women, the former record was set in the 2011-2012 season at 67.7 percent.

CMBB

Saint Johns 76 Creighton 104 F

Northwestern 78 Nebraska 63 F

Valparaiso 66 Northern Iowa 77 F

MBB

Midland 84 Dordt 73 F

Northwestern 78 Morningside 74 F

CWBB

Iowa State 75 TCU 35 F

WBB

Dordt 81 Dakota Wesleyan 76 F/OT

Briar Cliff 71 Midland 60 F

Morningside 65 Northwestern 93 F

NBA

Washington 108 Houston 103 F

Denver 99 Milwaukee 107 F

Minnesota 111 New Orleans 102 F

Atlanta 137 Oklahoma City 132 F

Indiana 120 Orlando 126 F

Brooklyn 133 Philadelphia 137 F

NHL

Carolina 3 Dallas 2 F/OT

NY Islanders 1 Ottawa 2 F

NY Rangers 2 Toronto 3 F/OT

