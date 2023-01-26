SD state senator responds to removal from committees

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) is responding for the first time after being stripped of her committee assignments by Senate leadership Wednesday.
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A South Dakota State Senator is responding to a decision by Senate leadership to remove her from her committee assignments.

In a statement to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) accused Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) of “stripping the people of District 30 of representation on important topics that effect our district.”

“To date, I have not received any formal written complaint or charge against me,” Frye-Mueller continued.

Frye-Mueller acknowledged that the reason for the controversy stemmed from a conversation that she had earlier this week with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer, but said that that conversation did not revolve around the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s efficacy, as has been speculated in the State Capitol.

LRC Director Reed Holwegner declined to comment on the incident, or any subsequent investigation.

“That is a political issue,” Holwegner said.

“It is a sad day in America when advancing freedom becomes a crime,” Frye-Mueller said, vowing to keep the public updated on the situation.

In addition to being removed from her committee assignments, Frye-Mueller has also been barred indefinitely from attending Senate Republican caucus meetings, which happen every day of session before Senators go to the floor.

Both Schoenbeck and Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) have declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

Latest News

Las Vegas man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy with ties to northwest Iowa
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln
Dog Walk Forecast: Memphis
Dog Walk Forecast: Memphis
A more average day across much of Siouxland, but snow will move in tonight.
A more average day across much of Siouxland, but snow will move in tonight.