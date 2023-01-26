Several Siouxland communities receiving state money for water quality infrastructure

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - A total of 23 Iowa communities are being awarded grants to advance water quality projects and three of them are in Siouxland.

Those three communities are Danbury, Primghar and Remsen. Danbury and Primghar are both getting $500,000 for wastewater treatment projects while Remsen is getting $500,000 for a drinking water treatment project. This money comes from $9 million worth of grants made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program.

“The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created a long-term funding source to assist communities in upgrading their water infrastructure,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This program has done just that, with a total of more than $18 million in investments leveraging more than $375 million in additional funds invested in critical water quality infrastructure projects across the state.”

In 2022, state officials say the program received 60 applications requesting more than $24 million in water quality grants. A committee of members from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the applications based on the program’s priorities. Priorities for grant awards include:

Disadvantaged communities.

Projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed

Projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies

Communities with the highest sewer or water rates

Projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction

Projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.

Officials say the program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $9 million available for allocation in 2022. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.