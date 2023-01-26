Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Rod Earleywine

Back in April 2022, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim...
Back in April 2022, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District.(Sgt. Bluff-Luton Community School District)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, school board members for the Sioux City Community School District decided who they would be offering the position of superintendent. After several interviews and debates, the board decided to vote in favor of Rod Earleywine.

The vote wasn’t unanimous, out of the seven members on the school board, six of them voted in favor of Earleywine. The only board member to vote no was Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Earley has been serving as Sioux City’s interim superintendent for the last seven months, ever since former superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman resigned and went to work in Lincoln, Nebraska’s school district. Earleywine was previously the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District and has experience as a school principal, a social studies teacher and a high school coach.

Wednesday night, as Earleywine was answering the public’s questions in a “community conversation” at Sioux City North High, he said his previous experience will help him succeed in the district if he was offered the job.

”I see myself as a leader, the CEO of the Sioux City Community School District,” said Earleywine. “The Sioux City Community School District is the third-largest district in the state. But what I do each day in working with individuals, I still teach and I still coach. And it’s at the administrative level and working with administrators, but I think teaching and coaching them to be better is an important part of my job.”

Now that the vote has been taken, contract negotiations will begin between Earleywine and the school board. Once the contract has been finalized and Earleywine accepts it, he will become the school district’s permanent superintendent.

A list of Earleywine’s teaching credentials can be seen below:

  • Doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Dakota
  • Specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University
  • Master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in I-29 crash near Tea, SD
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Adventureland Park
20-year-old worker dies in Adventureland accident
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

Latest News

Sioux County seeks mental health officer
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
KTIV News 4 rode along with Sioux County Deputy Jose Mora on Thursday. Mora still remembers his...
Sioux County, IA sheriff wants to hire first mental health deputy
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member