Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Rod Earleywine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, school board members for the Sioux City Community School District decided who they would be offering the position of superintendent. After several interviews and debates, the board decided to vote in favor of Rod Earleywine.

The vote wasn’t unanimous, out of the seven members on the school board, six of them voted in favor of Earleywine. The only board member to vote no was Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Earley has been serving as Sioux City’s interim superintendent for the last seven months, ever since former superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman resigned and went to work in Lincoln, Nebraska’s school district. Earleywine was previously the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District and has experience as a school principal, a social studies teacher and a high school coach.

Wednesday night, as Earleywine was answering the public’s questions in a “community conversation” at Sioux City North High, he said his previous experience will help him succeed in the district if he was offered the job.

”I see myself as a leader, the CEO of the Sioux City Community School District,” said Earleywine. “The Sioux City Community School District is the third-largest district in the state. But what I do each day in working with individuals, I still teach and I still coach. And it’s at the administrative level and working with administrators, but I think teaching and coaching them to be better is an important part of my job.”

Now that the vote has been taken, contract negotiations will begin between Earleywine and the school board. Once the contract has been finalized and Earleywine accepts it, he will become the school district’s permanent superintendent.

A list of Earleywine’s teaching credentials can be seen below:

Doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Dakota

Specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University

Master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information comes in.

