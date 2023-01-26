Sioux County, IA sheriff wants to hire first mental health deputy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office breaks -- new ground in northwest Iowa by trying to hire a sheriff’s deputy focused on mental health. The office has seen a dramatic increase in the number of mental health calls.

Deputy Jose Mora still remembers his first mental health call 15 years ago. Mora and other deputies responded to a rural farmhouse in Sioux County where a man threatened to commit suicide with his family nearby.

While the man survived the incident, Mora says mental health and policing have been intertwined ever since.

“He’s walking towards me with like, half of his face was missing. And that was an eye-opener for me, I guess,” said Mora.

Riding along with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office you can get a feel for just how often they had to deal with mental health calls. They say about 15 years ago they’d maybe go on about 15 mental health calls per year, now the number is expected to eclipse 200 calls per year within the next five years.

“That’s what my hope is to have this, this kind of liaison between law enforcement, being a law enforcement officer and the professionals that we need to get them in touch with,” said Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst.

That’s why the department is hoping to hire a new deputy, preferably one with a background in psychology or sociology. The deputy would respond to mental health calls, meet with detainees in the jail and bring a softer touch to the field.

“Having an officer in a softer appearance is better, meaning they still might have a bulletproof vest, but it’s under their outerwear, they’ll still have their radio, their gun belt, but it’s maybe not visible to the person,” said Van Voorst.

The new position would cost the county about $125,000 the first year including gear and a new vehicle. Before the new job is listed, the Sioux County Board of Supervisors must approve the sheriff’s request.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.