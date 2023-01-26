Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts first every ‘Senior Speed Dating’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and some people across Siouxland are looking for that special someone in time for the holiday.

In Sioux City, local seniors, who are looking for their Valentine, had the chance at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. This afternoon, the center held its first-ever “Senior Speed Dating” event.

18 eligible candidates visited the center to enjoy refreshments and have 7-minute “dates” with other local seniors.

They got a list of questions, and a note sheet, to kick off the conversation, and write their thoughts about their dates.

The idea for the event actually came from the seniors who visit the center.

“I had members come to me and say that they’d like to hold a speed dating event because there are lots of people here who are looking for companionship and someone just to go out to dinner with and have some fun with,” said Kristina Yezdimer, Activities Coordinator at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

“It’s going to be wonderful for these people,” said Diana Stokes, Front Desk Receptionist at the center. “They’re lonely, they need companionship, and that’s what we’re here for.”

The center also holds Friday dance parties each week, and staff says seniors have made connections at those parties in the past.

While this is the first speed dating event the center has held, they’re encouraged by the results and hope to hold more in the future.

Seniors say they had a great time.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Jane Olsen, a participant at the event. “It’s been great.”

“Meeting someone, getting acquainted, and finding out more about them, I’ve enjoyed it,” said Tom Edwards, another speed dating participant.

While a second-speed dating event isn’t on the schedule yet, one big upcoming event at the center for active generations is their annual Valentine’s Day Dance. It features food, dancing, and live music.

For more information about the dance, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.