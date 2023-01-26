Tyson heir and CFO settles trespassing, intoxication charges

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods' chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, a great-grandson of the company’s founder, has settled public intoxication and criminal trespassing charges filed against him.

Tyson pleaded guilty to both misdemeanors in a district court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week. He also agreed to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court fees.

Tyson entered a stranger’s home and fell asleep on her bed in November. He later sent a companywide email apologizing and saying he was getting counseling for alcohol abuse.

In December Tyson’s board said it had conducted a review and continued to support Tyson.

