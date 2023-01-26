Tyson heir and CFO settles trespassing, intoxication charges

(AP) - Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, a great-grandson of the company’s founder, has settled public intoxication and criminal trespassing charges filed against him.

Tyson pleaded guilty to both misdemeanors in a district court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week. He also agreed to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court fees.

Tyson entered a stranger’s home and fell asleep on her bed in November. He later sent a companywide email apologizing and saying he was getting counseling for alcohol abuse.

In December Tyson’s board said it had conducted a review and continued to support Tyson.

