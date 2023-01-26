Winter Storm Watch issued for much of Siouxland Friday night into Saturday

**Winter Storm Watch for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon**

**Wind Advisory for part of southeast South Dakota from midnight through 9 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A couple of snow systems along with wind and colder temperatures are going to keep a very wintry feel in the Siouxland area for the next several days to come.

Our first snow chance moves in early tonight.

This will be a narrow band of snow that is likely to reach western Siouxland by 7 pm and will then quickly move eastward through the region.

We could see a quick half inch of snow in some locations with this area of precipitation and we can’t rule out a bit of sleet or freezing rain as temperatures warm up some later in the nighttime hours.

Wind will be a big part of the night as well as southeast South Dakota will even be in a Wind Advisory from midnight through 9 am Friday for possible gusts up to 45 miles per hour switching from the southwest to the northwest.

That wind will settle down some during the day on Friday and with a partly sunny sky we’ll see temperatures pretty steady in the low 30s.

A much bigger system will then arrive Friday night.

Snow will start to arrive in western Siouxland after 6 pm Friday and spread to the east and become heavy during the night and then taper off as we go through the day on Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a good section of the KTIV viewing area, that will include Sioux City, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Counties in the Winter Storm Watch could see 4 to 8 inches of snow with lighter amounts to the north and south of that heaviest band.

A northwest wind could gust over 30 miles per hour from Friday night into Saturday morning before weakening as we get into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will get colder during the day Saturday with morning temperatures in the teens falling into the single digits toward 6 pm.

The weekend will finish up on a quieter note but a very cold note.

Sunday will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the single digits with a much lighter northerly breeze.

I’ll be taking a closer look at these snow chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.