WITCC unveils new athletics logo

Sports logo for Western Iowa Tech Community College.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College has unveiled its new logo that will represent the college’s athletic teams.

The logo makes use of WITCC’s mascot, the comets. Officials say it is meant to pay tribute to the college’s 50-year history in Siouxland.

“After months of marketing research, we are excited to present a logo the teams and fans can rally behind and support,” said Terry Murrell, President of WITCC.

Back in the fall, the National Junior College Athletics Association gave WITCC permission to start basketball, cheer, esports, soccer, and volleyball programs.

“This process is coming together,” said Athletic Director Mike Brown. “We have a lot going on as we build our coaching staff and get our facilities ready. Having the mascot and logo visually solidified makes it all more real as we build our athletics brand.”

Along with the logo, WITCC has established its color scheme of navy blue, lime green, and white. Officials say there are plans in the works to have Comets apparel available in the college spirit shop in the fall.

